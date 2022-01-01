Rev. Father Jon Wild

Father Jon Wild, 75, died on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, while a resident at Benedictine Living Community in Duluth, Minn.
He was born in Duluth, Minnesota on May 9, 1946, to Alfred A. and Gertrude M. Wild. Father Wild attended Holy Cross Seminary High School in La Crosse, Wis., then went on to study philosophy and theology at St. Paul Seminary in St. Paul, Minn.
Father Wild was ordained to the priesthood for the Diocese of Duluth on, May 22, 1982, by Bishop Paul F. Anderson at St. Joseph Church in Duluth, MN.
In his many years of faithful service to the Diocese of Duluth, Father Wild served at: Resurrection Church, Eveleth; St. Francis Church, Brainerd; St. Casmir Church; Cloquet; Queen of Peace, Cloquet; Sacred Heart Church, Virginia; Sacred Heart Church, Mountain Iron; St. Benedict Church, Duluth; St. Joseph Church, Chisholm; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Buhl; St. Elizabeth Church, Duluth and St. Margaret Mary Church, Duluth. Fr. Wild retired in 2014.
Survivors include his nieces, Catherine Snoddy, Julie Snoody; brother-in-law, David Snoody; and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Gertrude Wild; as well as sisters, Gretchen Wild and Janice Snoody.
Visitation is scheduled at St. Joseph Church, 151 W. Linden St., Duluth, MN 55811, on January 4, 2022, from 5-7 p.m., with wake prayers at 7 p.m.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Church in Duluth, MN, on January 5, 2022, at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour before.
Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Duluth, MN.
Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home, 600 E 2nd St, Duluth MN, 218-727-3555. Sign the online register book at www.dfhduluth.com.
To send flowers to the family of Father Jon Wild, please visit Tribute Store.
