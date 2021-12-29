Rev. David Tushar

Father David Tushar, age 72, died on December 23, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nev., where he was living in retirement. He was born in Eveleth, Minn., on April 13, 1949, to William and Julia (Jamnik) Tushar.
Father Tushar attended the Crosier Seminary in Onamia, Minn., the University of Notre Dame in Indiana, the Gregorian University in Rome, the Catholic Theological Union and Loyola University in Chicago, Ill.
Father Tushar was ordained to the priesthood for the Congregation of the Holy Cross on April 24, 1976, by Archbishop Lawrence Graner at Sacred Heart Church in Notre Dame, Ind. He returned to the Diocese of Duluth in 1985 and became a priest of the diocese on March 3, 1998.
Father Tushar served at St. Joseph’s Church, Grand Rapids; St. Augustine Church, Cohasset; St. Joseph Church, Chisholm; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, Buhl; St. Theresa Church, Effie; Our Lady of Snows Church, Bigfork; St. Paul’s Church, Warba; St. Lawrence Church, Duluth; Cathedral of Our Lady of the Rosary, Duluth; Queen of Peace Church, Cloquet; Holy Family Church, Cloquet; St. Francis Church, Carlton and Sts. Mary and Joseph Church, Sawyer. He also held several diocesan positions. Father Tushar retired in 2020.
Father Tushar is preceded in death by his parents, William and Julia Tushar.
Survivors include an aunt, Delores Schweiger; and many cousins.
Private funeral services will be held at St. Francis Church, Carlton; arrangements are pending. Burial will be at Gilbert Cemetery in Gilbert, Minn.
Arrangements are with Nelson Funeral Care, Cloquet, Minn.
