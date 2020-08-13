Renora Julienne Sundqust Henricksen, 82, died Monday, July 6, 2020, at Edgewood Memory Care Unit in Hermantown, Minn. Renora had resided there since 2016 and recently was under hospice care.
She was born Sept. 9, 1938, in Chisholm, Minn., to Ray and Ora (Hill) Sundquist.
Renora graduated from Chisholm High School and worked in health care offices for many years, including St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth in the Home Care department. She said this was her favorite job.
She married Kent Henricksen on Nov. 4, 1966. She was a devoted wife and mother, raising a daughter and a son. She was an amazing holiday hostess for her large extended family for many years. Renora enjoyed many days at their Oak Lake cabin and trips to warm climates with her husband and daughter.
Renora is survived by and will be very much missed by her son, Kent (Leah); grandchildren, Kolton, Kaylen and Koben Henricksen; sisters, RuthAnn (Robert) Glirbas; Roxanne (Jerry) Kaldor; brother, Tim Sundquist; many nieces and nephews; extended family; as well as friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kent Henricksen; her daughter, Lissa Henricksen; her parents, Ray and Ora Sundquist.
A special thank you to all who loved and cared for her at Edgewood Memory Care.
A family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Services provided by Affordable Cremation & Burial.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.