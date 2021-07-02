Funeral arrangements for Renee Ridgeway, 59, of Hibbing, are pending with Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing.

She died Friday, July 2, 2021, at Fairview University Medical Center in Minneapolis.

To plant a tree in memory of Renee Ridgeway as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
