Renee L. Schiltz, age 59, of Hibbing, Minn., passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Heritage Manor in Chisholm, Minn.
Renee was born in Hibbing on Sept. 5, 1962, to Robert and Rose Marie (Koziol) Trevena and grew up in Mitchell, Minn. After living in South Dakota and the Twin Cities, she and her husband, Kevin, settled down in Hibbing where they have spent the last 31 years and raised their two children. Renee enjoyed spending time with her family and especially her two grandsons. She loved vacationing, including her favorite spots in Mexico and Las Vegas, and watching her Minnesota sports.
Renee is survived by her loving husband, Kevin Schiltz; daughter, Nicole (Jake) Barker; son, Trevor Schiltz; grandsons, Nolan and Silas Barker; siblings: Robert (Kay) Trevena, Pam Kalibabky, Rick (Tammie) Trevena, Terry (Barb) Trevena and Randy Trevena.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Rose Marie; and brother, Kevin Trevena.
A memorial service and celebration will be held at 11 a.m. oWednesday, July 6, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hibbing, Minn. Rev. Kevin Olson will officiate the service.
Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at 10 a.m. at Our Savior’s.
A private interment will take place at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing at a later date.
