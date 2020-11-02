Renee Ann Lassi, 69, of Ely, died peacefully with her family by her side Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. She was born to John and Lorraine (Christianson) Zupancich on May 29, 1951. Renee was a graduate of Ely Memorial High School and attended Vermilion Community College. She worked for the Ely School District as a paraprofessional, served as Student Council Advisor, cheerleading coach, and ran the best concession stand in all of Minnesota baseball. Renee was well known as a champion of youth and showed her endless love through time, creativity, and nurturing people with food.
Renee will be missed by so many, especially her husband Bob of 40 years; children, Bobbi Lassi and Cory (Missy) Lassi; sisters, Patti (Dickie Brooks) Zupancich, Cheryl (Roger) Hanson, and Michelle (Albert Stewart) Zupancich; sister-in-law, Mary Zupancich; brothers-in-law, Jim (Kathy Meier) Lassi and Dave (Doreen) Lassi; grandchildren, Colton, Morgan, Clark and Baby Girl Lassi arriving December 2020; nephews and nieces: John (Jenny Al-Rashid) and Molly Zupancich, Craig (Tami) and Chris (Ele) Lassi, Rachel (Dan) Bailey and Brian (Kelly) Lassi and their families.
Though Renee will be greatly missed, there is peace of mind knowing she will be looking down on us with her parents, John and Lorraine Zupancich; father- and mother-in-law, Onnie and Coral Lassi; and siblings, John, Mike and Cindy.
The family extends their greatest appreciation to Dr. Montana, along with the staff of Carefree Living and Hospice Care team for their loving, compassionate care.
There will be a private family gathering followed by a baseball celebration in the summer of 2021.
