Renae Marie Stahl, 65, lifelong resident of Virginia, died Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at her happy place on Birch Lake with family at her side.
She was born Jan. 19, 1956, in Virginia the daughter of Roger and Teresa (Bushey) Keith. She was a graduate of Virginia High School and furthered her education by receiving her license in Cosmetology from CCU College. She was united in marriage to Daniel C. Stahl in 1975 in Virginia.
Renae worked at almost every restaurant in Virginia at one time or another, she also worked at A Little Off The Top, Mr. Jeff’s and Anthem Dental. She was a lifelong member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Renae was talented in her cooking, sewing, painting and crafts, enjoyed camping, bird watching and extended family.
Renae is survived by her husband, Dan; children: Brian Stahl of Embarrass, Michael (Tammy) Stahl of Mountain Iron, Elizabeth Stahl of Virginia, and Bonus Son, Dan (Christa) Peterson of Gilbert; mother, Teresa Keith of Hibbing; siblings, Bobby (Rudean) Keith, Roger (Julie) Keith, sister-in-law, Shelley Keith, Vicki (Todd) Anderson, sister-in-law, Linda Keith, Jodi (Gary) Ulman; grandchildren, Taylor and Natalie; bonus grandchildren, Aubrey, Brenna, Everet; and numerous extended family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Roger; and brothers, Scott and Dennis; sister-in-law, Sharron Keith.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. Memorial mass Monday, Nov. 15, at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia. Fr. Brandon Moravitz will be the Celebrant.
Inurnment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Virginia.
Special thank you to the Virginia Cancer Center and East Range Hospice.
Family services are provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Virginia. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.