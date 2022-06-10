Regina A. “Gina” Christenson, 65, longtime Hibbing resident, peacefully died Monday, May 30, 2022, with family by her side in St. Paul, Minn. She lived with cancer for the past 8 years, until she ran out of treatment options. Gina became friends with so many in her trials, and touched the lives she encountered.
She was born on Feb. 8, 1957, to Jerald and Ann (Panyon) Wright in Grand Rapids, Minn., and grew up in Cloverdale, North of Nashwauk. Gina played softball through her school years, and graduated from Greenway High School in 1977. She loved our Lord Jesus Christ deeply, the people in her life, and the communities within the churches she attended. Gina was the giver of all givers, and her greatest pleasure was to be of service. You would catch her “Paying it Forward” to families in need or pulling out her “Love Pot,” and feeding the families around her. She was a member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Hibbing, but she also loved attending the Nashwauk Alliance Church. A homemaker by trade, Gina enjoyed gardening, poetry, cooking, photography, crocheting, and feeding the birds at the lake. Gina had a green thumb and enjoyed watching her flowers and plants grow.
She is survived by her husband, Kyle Christenson, Hibbing; her daughter, Rikki Jo (John) Santa, St Paul, Minn.; her parents, Jerald and Ann (Panyon) Wright of Nashwauk, Minn.; her four siblings: Rick (Colleen) Wright, Renae Wright, Rashell (Michael) Wright-Schmidt, and Jody Wright, all of rural Nashwauk. In addition she is also survived by many nieces and nephews, as well as, great nieces and great nephews.
She was preceded in death by both her paternal and maternal grandparents.
Memorial services for Gina will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, at the Nashwauk Alliance Church in Nashwauk, Minn. Pastor Obed Matus and Rev. John Weiher will co-officiate. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. at the church on Wednesday.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Regina Christenson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
