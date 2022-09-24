Rebecca ‘Becky’ Kay Radle

Rebecca “Becky” Kay Radle, a long-time resident of Orr, Minn., passed away peacefully at her home at the age of 60.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, Sept. 30, at 4 p.m. at the American Legion in Orr, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

