Raymond Zigmund ‘Ziggy’ Bennick

Raymond Z. (“Ziggy”) Bennick passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Ukiah, Calif.
Ray was the 2nd son of Walter and Gladys (Sregzinski) Bennick, born on Aug. 9, 1944, in Virginia, Minn. He grew up in “Finntown” and attended Lincoln Elementary School. While attending Roosevelt High School, Ray worked part-time at the old Arrow Shirt Factory and later graduated in 1962.In 1964, Ray started Junior College and graduated from Wisconsin Stout in 1968 with a degree in Industrial Technology. Following graduation, Ray joined the Peace Corps training in California before being sent to his duty station in Uganda. During his two tours in Uganda, Ray taught basic woodworking skills and technical drawing to his young students.Ray lived in a 10 room house with 2 British teachers, a cook and houseboy. He enjoyed a different dessert every evening for 25 days with the grand finale being Baked Alaska!Ray traveled around East Africa and spent his 25th birthday on top of Mount Kilimanjaro! His travel adventures became great stories!Ray once said, “As a Peace Corps volunteer I was awarded the greatest experience of my life; the “good” inner feeling of helping someone to help himself. I performed my duties as an educator, but never felt I could give as much as I received while working with people of other cultures.”In 1972, after leaving the Peace Corps, Ray worked as an industrial arts teacher in the Virginia schools. In 1977, he took a leave to earn his Master’s Degree in Industrial Tech at the University of Wisconsin-Stout. During this time, he worked as a recruiter for the Peace Corps. Ray returned to Virginia and worked for several years before being laid off from the Virginia school system in 1982. Students that had Ray in “Shop” never forgot him. Following his lay-off, Ray worked for the Hibbing Public Schools for a year. Then Ray was hired at the Mesabi Community College as a continuing education director and engineering technical instructor until he retired. With Ray being an industrial arts instructor, he tackled the endeavor of building grandfather’s clocks. These clocks were hand-crafted by Ray and were long lasting ~ 41 years and still going strong! He ultimately completed 4 beautiful masterpieces which he gave as gifts to his family. One of his wood shop students whom he helped build a clock with, would end up being his future wife’s daughter, Traci. She introduced them in June, 1982. On Sept. 15, 1984, Ray married Judith (Johnson) Bennick where they lived in Virginia until Ray retired. While in Minnesota, he would walk a nearby lake daily at sunrise before picking up the local newspapers. His trusty pocket protector always had a pen ready to complete the next crossword puzzle.September 2007, they moved to Ukiah, Calif., to be closer to 3 of their 4 grandsons. During his retirement, he enjoyed travel opportunities to watch hockey live in New York and San Jose, and always cheered on the Boston Bruins vs the San Jose Sharks. Ray stayed active doing projects around the house and overseeing hired contractors or the landscaper ~ making sure everything was done right!Gramps loved spending time with Jamie, Kyle and Parker and attending musical concerts where his youngest grandson Brian performed.In a recent family gathering, Gramps was so excited to rekindle the memories of his time in Uganda. He set up his projection screen, his old-school slide projector and shared his own photographs of his adventures. His enthusiasm and his recollection of events were as if he had just recently returned from the trip! As he shared with us all, he described each slide with great detail and pride. It was as if we were back in his class again, with each click ~ it would advance to the next slide. Ray had struggled with Parkinsons for 17 years. A debilitating disease, he fought with courage, strength and the best of his ability to the very end. Ray was a man of adaptable humor and wit, an undisputed champion of Scrabble, a connoisseur of hamburgers and a devoted fan of “Jeopardy!”
