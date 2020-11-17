Raymond William Hill, of Eveleth, died on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Essentia Health in Virginia.
Raymond was born in Vermilion Lake Township on March 24, 1938, to Emil and Elsie (Wilmanen) Hill. He attended Embarrass school.
Raymond had lived at New Journey in Eveleth for many years. Raymond loved having visitors, especially family members. He looked forward to these visits. Raymond had a special gift of remembering everyone’s birthdays, anniversaries, confirmation dates and family history. Not only family but others that knew him. He loved singing Christmas hymns, especially at the family gathering on Christmas Eve.
He lived in Joy and Happiness. He had a wonderful laugh that was noticed by everyone.
Raymond is survived by his brother, Ronnie Hill of Grand Rapids; his sister, Viola Salo (Don) of New York Mills, Minn.; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; as well as those that cared for him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Kay and Jean.
He will be greatly missed. He is now home in Heaven.
A memorial service for Raymond was on Monday, Nov. 16, at the Range Funeral Home in Virginia. His nephew, Jon Salo, officiated.
Burial was at the Vermilion Lake Township Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.