Raymond Richard Hotakainen, 84, went home to Jesus on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at the Waterview Pines.
Ray was the first of nine children born to Arne and Kaino (Heino) Hotakainen of rural Sebeka, Minn. He grew up on the family farm helping his mother with siblings and chores while his dad worked on the railroad. He attended county school 171 and Sebeka Public Schools. In 1955 he began working for Pretac Mining in Hoyt Lakes, Minn. He married Iris Suehla in 1957 and they built a home in Embarrass and were blessed with four children.
Ray was a self- taught mechanic, enjoyed Farmall tractors, stayed busy in Papas Fix It Shop and kept his yard like a park. His greatest enjoyment was watching his grandchildren play sports. After retirement from Erie in 1990, he and Iris wintered in Ajo, Ariz., while sharing the love of Jesus in Mexico.
In 2007 he was stricken with the West Nile Virus and spent the remainder of his life in a wheelchair in care facilities. He was a people person and enjoyed meeting new people and helping them to adjust; they were family to him.
Be Faithful unto death and I will give you the Crown of Life. Rev 2:10.
We wish to thank all of the staff at the Cornerstone Villa Buhl, Northern Pines Aurora, and the Waterview Pines Virginia for all of the T.L.C. given to Ray, it is very much appreciated.
Ray is survived by his wife, Iris; children: Paul (Ruth) Hotakainen of Embarrass, Jody (Kenny) Blake of Makinen, Wanda (Alex) Pluswick of Virginia, 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; brothers: Mel of Sebeka, John (Carolyn) of Sebeka, Mar (Stephanee) of Winter Haven, Fla., Rob of Washington, D.C., Jerry (Kathy) of Lino Lakes; sister, Barb of Sartell; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by daughter, Lori; parents, Arne and Kaino; brother, Kenneth; sister, Hazel (Harold) Klimek; sisters-in-law, Leona and Sandy.
A Celebration of Life will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10, at the Timber Hall in Embarrass.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
