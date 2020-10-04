Raymond Richard Hotakainen

Raymond Richard Hotakainen, 84, went home to Jesus, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at the Waterview Pines.

A Celebration of Life for Raymond will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10, at Timber Hall in Embarrass.

Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com .

