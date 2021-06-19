With a heavy heart, my brother and best friend, Raymond R. Yahrmatter, Jr. knocked on heaven's door on June 4, 2021.
A lifelong resident of the Iron Range, Ray graduated from Aurora-Hoyt Lakes High School in 1971, furthering his studies at Moorhead State University graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in business and economics. Moving back to the Iron Range he purchased and was the proprietor of Tonio's Liquor Store in Eveleth for several years. From a very young age Ray loved to fish and hunt; later years building a summer cabin on Lake Of The Woods in Ontario, Canada; filling the walls of his house with Musky trophies. You could say Ray loved to fish… but he actually lived to fish. The last several years he spent part of the winter in Puerto Vallarta deep sea fishing with his good friend Adrian Pena. Ray loved nature and all animals and always had a basset hound at his side. Besides being a nature lover he was up at the crack of dawn studying the economy and stock market; investing wisely but always giving freely to those less fortunate. My brother… I will always be proud of you and I feel lost without our daily conversations. A special thank you goes out to Beth Odom, Kenai, Alaska for spending much of her time with us… Ray's final destination will be two bodies of water that he loved so dearly… by Judy De Cuellar, Grand Rapids, Minn.
By Jimmy Kovich, Eveleth, Minn... First met Ray when we became the new neighbors. Over the years we became friends and would have a few beers and BS about fishing and hunting; cutting up a deer with hunting buddies and frying up some samples as we worked.
Ray always tried to teach his medium smart friends about the Stock Market. We were lost! Ray was a good neighbor always helping out when asked and even if you didn't ask and he saw you working, he would have some input. Ray liked getting out bird hunting but only on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday after 2 p.m.; less people he would say. I learned alot from Ray about people and friends in the last couple years. He'd say "quality over quantity" and was always a good judge of character.
I'll miss having my friend around, but he'll always be here.
By Mark Fickas, Eveleth, Minn… I've known Ray for some years now. When I first met him, he seemed a little rough around the edges but after getting to know Ray and spending time with him it was easy to call him my friend. He taught me how to butcher venison the right way. I will miss him and all of his fishing stories. If there is a lake in heaven, I know Ray is on it fishing. Some of my fondest memories with Ray were going out to his hunting land and working together on it, watching Mash with him and talking about hunting and fishing. He will sadly be missed. May he rest in peace, until we meet again.
By Tom Bradach, Casper, Wyo.… The simplest pleasures of life brought great joy to Ray. Fishing, especially musky fishing, was one of them. This was how our relationship began. Sometimes you need someone with a shared passion. The many hours of chasing muskies brought us closer together. These were trips that strengthened our bond. Hunting the king of fresh water became our ultimate challenge.
Ray had a rigid pattern of thinking that alienated some people. But that was who Ray was and if you did not accept it, then you would never get to know him. He was the toughest man I ever knew and a friend I could always depend on. During this last year, we spent countless hours on the phone talking about old times and the future.
One of my fondest memories of Ray and I was when we were on a fishing trip together and were staying at his cabin in Ontario. After a few cocktails I somehow fell out of the outhouse! It brought such great joy to him to see my blunder and was one of the few times I got him to crack up laughing. Through the years he continued to reminisce about this hilarious event that would always make him laugh.
Although I knew Ray in high school, our relationship did not truly develop until we began fishing together upon my discharge from the Marines in 1973. We were unable to go musky fishing in 2020 due to the pandemic, which closed Canada. During the summer of 2020, we started planning for a musky trip to Canada in June 2021. These plans gave Ray something to look forward to. When we learned a few months ago the border would still be closed in June 2021, we were hoping to get into Canada by July or August 2021. Unfortunately, Ray’s health and the Canada closure spoiled the plans and Ray would not be able to make the trip we talked about for over a year.
I will miss you my friend, but I know you are in a better place and no longer in pain or suffering. Until we meet again, May God Bless You.
