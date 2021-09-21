Raymond R. Kuopus, 82, of Virginia, died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Essentia Health-Virginia.
He was born on January 17, 1939, in Elo, Mich., to Henry and Milga (Byykkonen) Kuopus.
Raymond attended school in Calumet, Mich., later serving in the U.S. Army. He moved to Minnesota in 1958 and was united in marriage to Donna Mae Peterson on March 13, 1965, in Aurora. Raymond retired from Conveyor Belt Services as a repairman. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, hockey and football. Raymond was known for his good sense of humor and especially enjoyed time spent at the lake riding around on his golf cart.
Raymond is survived by his wife, Donna; sons, Brian (Darlene) Kuopus, Russell Kuopus; grandchildren, Katie Kuopus, Annie Kuopus; and special great-grandson, Makk; brother, Elroy (Joyce) Kuopus; sisters, Ruth Nichols, Leona (Al) McColm; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Ben, Wally, Alma, Amanda, Hilda, Hilma, Elaine, Howard and two in infancy.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at United in Christ Lutheran Church, Eveleth. Pastor John Dietz and Pastor Randall Flom will officiate.
Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church.
Burial will be in Eveleth Cemetery with military honors accorded by Mesabi Range Post 1172 VFW of Eveleth.
Arrangements are entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. www.cron-sheehy.com
