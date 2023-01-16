Raymond Paul Jyrkas

Raymond P. Jyrkas, 77, longtime Keewatin resident died Saturday, January 7, 2023, at home in Keewatin, Minn.

Service information

Jan 21
Visitation
Saturday, January 21, 2023
10:00AM-11:00AM
Dougherty Funeral Home Hibbing
2615 First Avenue
Hibbing, MN 55746
Jan 21
Memorial Service
Saturday, January 21, 2023
11:00AM
Dougherty Funeral Home Hibbing
2615 First Avenue
Hibbing, MN 55746
