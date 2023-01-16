Raymond Paul Jyrkas

Raymond P. Jyrkas, 77, longtime Keewatin resident died Saturday, January 7, 2023, at home in Keewatin, Minn.
He was born December 28, 1945, to Walter and Lavina (Pruess) Jyrkas in Hibbing. After high school, Raymond proudly served his country during the Vietnam Era with the U.S. Air Force with 4 years of service. He later would be employed with the Range Regional Airport in Hibbing.
He was a member of the NRA. Raymond was an avid outdoorsman. His favorite pastimes included hunting, fishing, trapping, collecting rocks, gardening, reloading his own ammunition, and making his own fishing tackle and wine to name a few.
He is survived by his children, Jennifer (Brett) Maciej, and Teresa (John) Shipley, his grandchildren, Jon, Ray, Autumn, Kyle, Stephanie, Alexis, and Samantha, along with his great-grandchildren, Lennox, Elizabeth, Colt, and Easton.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services for Ray will be 11 a.m. Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Steve Tomberlin will officiate.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the memorial service at the funeral home on Saturday.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence please visit us at: www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
To send flowers to the family of Raymond Jyrkas, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.