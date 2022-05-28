Raymond LeMoine Anderson

Raymond LeMoine Anderson, 94, of Cook, Minn., passed away on Monday, May 23, 1928.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, June 3, at 11a.m. at Mlaker Funeral Home, Cook. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. A lunch will follow at the VFW in Cook.

