Raymond James Isaac Pohto, 88, of Cook, Minn., passed away on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.

Ray was born to Isaac and Lydia (Alojoki) Pohto on Aug. 31, 1933, in Idington Township, Minn. He married Carole Degrugillier on July 30, 1955. Sadly, Carole passed away in 1982. Ray later married Carol Novak on Aug. 6, 1983.

Ray worked for St. Louis County for 35 years as a Road and Bridge Superintendent. He enjoyed gardening, working with wood, visiting friends and spending time with his grandchildren.

Ray is survived by his loving wife, Carol (Lehtinen) Pohto; his children: Guy Pohto, Brad (Peggy) Pohto, Mark (Jean) Pohto, Grant (Sheila) Pohto, Mike (Judy) Novak, Cindy (Don) Aune, Lisa Kirk, Shelly (Kevin) Gwash; 20 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and one great-grandchild expected in January.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Fern and Pearl; and first wife, Carole.

A Memorial Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at Mlaker Funeral Home, Cook.

