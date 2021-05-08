Raymond Harold Koski

Raymond Harold “Ray” Koski was born on Oct. 15, 1923, to John and Catherine Koski in Mountain Iron, Minn.
He left this earth May 1, 2021 with his two granddaughters holding his hands.
As a young lad, Ray learned the fundamentals of hunting, fishing, trapping, and also the special art of brook trout fishing. The wooded area near home allowed the many kids the freedom to discover and enjoy nature. From an early age, Ray had an aptitude for making things; excelling in everything from woodworking to electrical and enjoyed building radios for elderly people who could not afford one.
Ray joined the United States Army serving from 1943-46. He saw action in World War II in the European theatre with the 84th Infantry Division “Railsplitters” with Company A 333rd Battalion. He endured the Battle of The Bulge. Ray owes Minnesota winters for his ability to cope with the frigid conditions that caused many soldiers to suffer severe frostbite. The 333rd continued to fight all the way to the Elbe River forcing Germany to surrender. Ray earned admiration for protecting the men in his squad, all of whom made it home alive. They coined the phrase, “Never fear, Ray is Here,” to which Ray pointed to the sky (giving credit to God).
In 1951, Raymond was united in marriage to the love of his life, Florence Kauppila. They lived in Bremerton, Wash., where Ray worked in the electronics shop at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyards. The couple returned to the Iron Range. They settled in Britt, where Ray built a home from the timber that he and friends harvested from the site that is now the Minntac mine. Ray worked in the analytical lab at Minntac until retiring from US Steel in 1986.
Camping trips to the Canadian Rockies were his favorite vacations as well as spending time at “The Lake” where he taught his granddaughters to fish and run the boat.
Ray remained active and independent, “staying busy” throughout his final years. He loved to drive, build furniture, and could fix almost anything and out fish anyone. In recent years, Ray discovered FaceTime, and was always up for a good chat; ending conversations with “I’ll talk to you again.”
Raymond is survived by his daughter, Lynn Wood (Tom); his granddaughters, Katrina Wood and Elke Marie Wood all of Duluth; and several nieces and nephews.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents, John and Catherine; his wife, Florence; and sisters, Hilian, Hilma, Mae and Tillie; and brothers, Walter, Roy and Eino Albert; and nephew, Ray Roy Koski.
At his request, a private memorial ceremony will be held.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.