Raymond Gunnar Renfors, 89, of Chisholm, passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Heritage Manor in Chisholm.

Raymond was born June 6, 1933, in Zim to Gunnar and Aili (Ollila) Renfors. Raymond was an avid hunter, fisherman and snow lover. He was an Industrial Arts teacher in Chisholm for 30 years.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries