Raymond Gunnar Renfors, 89, of Chisholm, passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Heritage Manor in Chisholm.Raymond was born June 6, 1933, in Zim to Gunnar and Aili (Ollila) Renfors. Raymond was an avid hunter, fisherman and snow lover. He was an Industrial Arts teacher in Chisholm for 30 years.Raymond is survived by his daughters, Beth and Deb Renfors.Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, Gunnar and Aili; spouse, Patricia; and brother, Richard.In lieu of flowers Raymond's family asks that donations be made to Faith Lutheran Church in Chisholm or the Museum of Mining in Chisholm.A funeral service will be held Friday, July 29, at Faith Lutheran Church in Chisholm at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning one hour prior to the service. Vicar Tauna Roth will officiate.Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guestbook or to send condolences, please visit rangefuneralhomes.com.
