Raymond Tkalcich, 70, of Ely, Minn., passed away at his home on Sept. 1, 2020, after a five-year battle with cancer.

Raymond was born Aug. 28, 1950, in Winton, Minn., to Frank and Mary (Karin) Tkalcich. For over 30 years Ray designed hair – cutting, coloring, and styling, and he drew, painted and sculpted. He traveled the U.S. competing in hair design and art competitions. Whenever he could, from a very early age, Ray hung out in the woods. As if coming full circle, he moved back to his hometown of Ely in 2001, and focused primarily on sculpting and painting.

He is survived by John and Eden Tkalcich, Joe and Tami Tkalcich, Travis; and his “significant friend,” Ann Spangler.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Mary Tkalcich.

Internment will be at the Ely Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely, MN.

