Raymond Edwin Lehto, 72, of Britt, Minn, died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Waterview Woods in Eveleth, Minn. Ray lost his battle to Lewy Body Dementia and Parkinson’s due to complications from COVID-19.
He was born Oct. 13, 1947, to Jalmer and Mayme Lehto in Virginia, Minn., and grew up in Britt, Minn., where he became a lifelong resident.
Ray enlisted in the Army in 1967 and served in the Vietnam War. He returned home upon his father’s tragic death in an automobile accident. He then finished his enlistment in Chicago, Ill.
After serving his country Ray moved back to Britt, married Karen and they started their family. He worked many years for Seppi Bros. He was a very mechanical man and could fix practically anything. However, in his grandchildren’s eyes grandpa could fix ANYTHING even if it was impossible to fix. Ray loved helping out his friends, whether it was fixing cars engines or body work, haying, cutting wood and anything else that they needed help with.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 51 years, Karen (Jacobson) Lehto; daughter, Diana Jacka; son, Jamie Lehto; four grandchildren: Alexandria (Nathan) Anderson, Lucas Jacka, Katelynn and Hailey Lehto; two sisters, Beverly Peterson and Kathleen Dschaak; two step-brothers, Duane (Barbara) Hilmas and Dennis Hilmas; and many other family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jalmer and Mayme; stepfather, Eugene Hilmas; brother, Jack “Jocko” Lehto; step-sisters, Gloria (Hilmas) Jacobson and Barbara Hilmas; nephews, Damion Youngren and Jesse Maki; and many other family members.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff at the Waterview Woods for taking such great care of Ray and becoming part of our family.
A memorial service for Raymond will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct.10, at Bauman-Cron Funeral Home with Greg Anderson officiating.
Visitation will be held a half hour prior to the service.
Inurnment will follow at the North Sandy Cemetery in Britt with military honors accorded by the Bois Forte Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be given to www.lbda.org or www.parkinson.org
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
