Raymond D. Potami, 84, lifelong resident of Side Lake, Minn., died Friday, April 28, 2023, at his home in Side Lake.
He was born July 3, 1938, to Domenic and Adelyne (Lyckholm) Potami in Hibbing. Raymond would attend Hibbing Schools, and later Graduate from Bemidji Sate University with a four year degree. He owned and operated Riverside Sales which started in 1969 until the early 80s. He then owned and operated The Stand in Chisholm, Minn., until recently. Raymond loved golfing as one of his favorite pastimes.
He is survived by his life partner, Lorna D. Elhardt, Side Lake, Minn., daughter, Gianna Potami, two grandchildren, Domenique and Sasha, Lorna’s children, Mike (Becky) Elhardt, Bear River, Minn., Mark (MaryBeth) Elhardt, Ramsey, Minn., Steve (Debbie) Elhardt, Maple Grove, Minn., and Cheryl (Kris) Walters, Side Lake, Minn., niece, Lisa (Brian) Joseph, nephew, David (Steve) Potami, great-niece, Olivia, and two great-nephews, Jack and Harrison, sister-in-law, Carol Potami, all of Orlando, Fla.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Potami, and his parents, Domenic and Adelyne Potami.
Per Ray’s request, there will be no services at this time.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
