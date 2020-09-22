Raymond Anthony Stefanich, 79, of Soudan, Minn., passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.
He was born in Tower, Minn., and graduated from Tower High School. He married Rosemary Zavodnick in 1961 and they began their lives together in Soudan, where they raised their two sons.
Ray had a long career in mining, working at Reserve Mining as a certified fabricator and later as a warehouse manager at LTV.
Some of his favorite pastimes were hunting, fishing, spending time with family at the cabin at Wolf Lake and playing pinochle with his brothers.
He was most happy traveling with Rosemary locally and nationally, listening and dancing to polka music. They especially enjoyed visiting with friends at Nick’s in Gilbert and the annual polka conventions in Cleveland and Chicago.
Raymond is survived by sons, Raymond John (Angela) of Burnsville, Minn., Mark of Soudan; grandchildren, Andrew of Burnsville, Minn., and Jillian (Stephen) Bova of Tewksbury, Mass.; great-grandchildren, Joey and Sofia Rose of Tewksbury, Mass.; brothers: Greg (Gerry), Ted; sisters: Carol Dyhr (Tim), Dorothy Vesel (Vince), Mary Jo Wiermaa (Jay); sister-in-law, Jo Ann; special friends, Pam and Ron Jr. Abrahamson; as well as many other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Ann (Inky); his wife of 56 years, Rosemary (Zavodnick); and brothers, Joseph and Nicholas.
Services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home of Virginia.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.