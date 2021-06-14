Ray Allen Panula, 74, of Buhl, died unexpectedly on Monday, May 29, 2021.
He was born Feb. 20, 1947, in Hibbing the son of Taimi and Roy Panula. He was confirmed at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Hibbing and attended Hibbing Schools. Ray entered the Navy on 6 JAN 1966 and served on Nightly River Boat Patrols while stationed at Da Nang and Cua Viet Vietnam. He served on the USS Delta and the USS Decatur. Ray was discharged on 3 OCT 1969 as a Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class. He was a member of the VFW Post 8510 in Hibbing, and the Kolstad Chapter 23 of the Disabled American Veterans in Virginia. After his discharge, Ray worked as an equipment operator for the Village of Hibbing, US Steel Minntac, and was an owner operator for Northstar Transport until Multiple Sclerosis forced his retirement.
Ray enjoyed spending time with family, fishing, cooking, and his cars.
Ray is survived by his children, Heather Panula of Hibbing, Derek (Brittany Bennet) Panula of Duluth and Desirae (Duke) Archambeau of Duluth; brothers, Kenneth “Butch” (Sharon) Panula of Britt and Francis John (Karen) Panula of Hibbing; grandchildren: Mary, Hillary, Enzie, Daedric, Draius and Daneia; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and grandparents.
The Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 18, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Virginia. Pastor Erik Roth will officiate.
A Gathering time for family and friends will begin one hour prior to the service at the church. Military Honors are accorded by the Mid-Range Honor Guard.
Inurnment will take place in the Minnesota Veteran’s Cemetery in Duluth.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.