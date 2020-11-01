Ray Alfred Harris Jr., 93, of Rochester, Minn., and former resident of Cook, Minn., passed away on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.
Ray was born to Ray A. Harris Sr. and Svea V. (Linquist) Harris on March 11, 1927 in Virginia, Minn. At three months of age, his family moved to Pelican Lake near Orr, Minn., where his parents built a resort. This started Ray’s lifelong love of hunting and fishing. In his teen years, he lived with his sister Dorothy and her husband Al Ronback in Idington, Minn., and attended Alango High School where he met his sweetheart Violet Nurmi.
Ray enlisted in the United States Navy in 1945 and was sent across the Pacific Ocean to support the invasion of Japan near the end of World War II. After the war, he returned to Idington and worked as an apprentice electrician. Ray and Violet were united in marriage on May 10, 1947, at Sand Lake, Britt, Minn. The new couple settled in Angora, Minn., where they purchased a home. Ray worked in the mine to support his young family and was appointed Postmaster in Angora in 1949. In 1953, Ray and his family moved to Zim, Minn., where he worked as a Rural Letter Carrier. He subsequently transferred to Cook in 1969 and built a home at Oak Narrows on Lake Vermilion.
Ray retired from the U.S. Postal Service in 1982 with 34 years of service. During retirement he did maintenance work, seasonal opening and closing, and snow plowing for numerous lake homes and cabins on Lake Vermilion. Ray and Vi also took many trips to destinations in the U.S., as well as abroad. In 2009, they moved to Rochester, Minn.
Ray was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Cook, a member of the Cook VFW and the Cook Lion’s Club. Ray tirelessly served on many boards and committees: State Board of Minnesota Rural Letter Carriers Association for 13 years; Camp Vermilion Bible Camp Board for 13 years; charter member of Lake Vermilion Sportsmen’s Club and Board member for 28 years; and the St. Louis County Planning Commission and County Board of Adjustment.
Ray was an active outdoorsman and had many interests. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, skeet shooting, cross country skiing, snowmobiling, and traveling. His favorite time was time spent with family.
Ray is survived by his children: Nancy (Jim) Fisher of Zim, Deborah (Jim) Palmer of Rochester, Robert (Susan) Harris of Mason City, and Barbara (Marc) Seide of Rochester; grandchildren: Brenda Fisher, Keith (Kristi) Fisher, Dana (Christoph) Palmer, David (Caro) Palmer, Anthony (Elissa) Harris, Patrick Harris, Michael (Hayley) Seide, and Jessica Seide; great-grandchildren: Eliza and Thomas Zorich, Jacoby and Kiley Seide, Anna and Emily Fisher, Sonja and Theodore Harris, and William Palmer.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Violet in 2015; daughter, Rebecca in 1949; son, Edward in 1982; granddaughter, Sara Palmer in 1999; sisters: Marie Gabrielson, Dorothy Ronback, Jean Francis, Grace Pinz, and Kathleen Lofgren.
There will be a private family committal at a later date. Memorials directed to the family will be forwarded to the Vermilion Lake Association (formerly Lake Vermilion Sportsmen’s Club).
