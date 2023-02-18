Randy James Zupancich, 60, of Britt, Minn., died of natural causes on Friday, January 27, 2023.
He was born April 22,1962, in Chisholm, Minn., to Louis and Lorraine (Hill) Zupancich. Randy graduated from Chisholm High School in 1980. Twenty years ago, Randy met the love of his life, Deb Rhodes, and they were united in marriage on November 1, 2006, in Hastings, Minn. In 2012, Randy moved back to the Iron Range where he worked for US Steel as a Step-Up Foreman, Production Truck Driver and Mobile Equipment Operator. Randy enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and loved them all dearly.
Randy is survived by his wife of 16 years, Deborah; children: Zach (Heidi) Zupancich, Adam Zupancich, Melanie Zupancich; grandchildren: Ariana, Natalie, Morgan, Victoria, and William; mother, Lorraine Zupancic; sister, Chris (Mark) Gustafson; nephew, Tyler (Bailey) Gustafson; niece, Ande Gustafson; brothers in heart, Mark Brotherton, Danny Wiirre, and Chris Allen.
He was preceded in death by his father, Louis; father and mother-in-law, Robert and Alice Rhodes.
A Private Service will take place for family followed by a Celebration of Life to be held Sunday, February 26, between 2:00 p.m.—6:00 p.m. at Tom and Jerry’s, Chisholm.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.