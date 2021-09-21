Randy Gibson age 68 of Hibbing, died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
Randy was born July 21, 1953, to Tauno and Margaret (Palso) Sandberg in Hibbing. Randy grew up on the Iron Range, she was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Hibbing. Randy was an architectural drafter, she worked at Hibbing Community College in the CAD lab. Randy was a humble down to earth gal who loved being outdoors, cross country skiing, camping in the Boundary Waters and reading. She was proud of her Boundary Waters trips.
Randy was preceded in death by her parents, Tauno and Margaret; brother, Donald Sandberg; and daughter, Jennifer Pucely.
She is survived by her children, Shawn Pucely of Hibbing, Minn., and Jason (Jennifer) Pucely of Yardley, Pa.; grandchildren, Kyle, Haley, Morgan, Aidan and Conor Pucely; sister, Joan (Michael) Nowak of Hibbing; nephews, Michael, Richard and Ed Nowak; nieces, Lynnette Nowak and Paige Botts.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.