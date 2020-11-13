Randy Duane Olson, eldest son of Vern Olson, of Badger, Minn., and RoseMarie Olson/Botta, of Gilbert, Minn., passed away at the Solvay Hospice House in Duluth Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.
Born Jan. 30, 1957, he was a 1975 graduate of Gilbert High School and attended the Minnesota School of Business.
He was a former employee at the Eveleth A&W, Eveleth Taconite, and a longtime health care and special needs worker specialized in assisting clients with traumatic brain injuries and the management and operation of group homes.
Randy loved to travel, read, and learn new things. He traveled to France, Belgium, Italy, Spain, UK, Jamaica, Mexico, Canada and most of the United States provided great content for the many stories he shared with family and friends.
He was a champion of LGBTQ rights and a constant source of support to the marginalized members of society. He often made and passed out peanut butter sandwiches to his neighbors in South Minneapolis.
He volunteered for Meals on Wheels, United Way, VFW Post 2431, Senior Advocacy, and the Iron Range Historical Society.
He worked two years as a project coordinator for the Minneapolis Convention and Visitors Bureau where he conducted tours at the Sibley House and Faribault Homes. He also created a familiarization tour for travel agents and organizations for better market downtown Minneapolis.
Randy is survived by his father, Vern; and brothers, Carey and Tim.
He was preceded in death by his mother, RoseMarie.
There will be no services at this time but Randy’s ashes will eventually be spread among the Birch Trees at his cabin East of Willow River.
In lieu of any cards, please reflect on the following words by Justin Hurwitz:
Here’s to the ones who dream
Foolish as they may seem
Here’s to the hearts that ache
Here’s to the mess we make
He captured a feeling
Sky with no ceiling
The sunset inside of a frame
He lived in his liquor
He died with a flicker
I’ll always remember the flame
So bring on the rebels
The ripples from pebbles
The painters, the poets, the plays
And here’s to the fools who dream
So long brother, we love you.
