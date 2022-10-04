Randy David Fontaine

Randy Fontaine, age 69 of Hibbing, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022 at his home. He was born in Grand Forks, ND on November 14, 1952 to Stuart Peppard and Mary Ann Fontaine. Randy was a resident of Hibbing since 1957, he worked in the mines and later became a Foreman for the water crew at the Hibbing PUC. Randy enjoyed duck hunting and later in life deer hunting. Music was an important part of Randy’s life, he belonged to a band called The Non-Committals, they played in Lake Havasu, AZ and occasionally in MN. Whenever they played down in Arizona, they donated whatever they made to a local fund for a school playground. Randy had a great sense of humor; he was quick to laugh and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Above all else Randy had great love for his family, “the girls” where his life and he loved them unconditionally. He was their rock, and he was proud of them. He made sure to teach them when the going gets tough the tough get going. Randy is survived by his daughters, Molly and Marisa Fontaine, siblings, Tom Fontaine, Diane (Jimmer) Hodge, Myles Fontaine, Paula (Jim) Odergaard, Lance Fontaine, and Brian Fontaine, grandchildren, Amya Fontaine, Avaya Dobis-Fontaine and Ayla Jenkins, close friends Randy Bissel, Ed McDonald and Dan Perpich. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stuart Peppard and Mary Ann Fontaine, wife, Maureen and beloved dog, Honey Bear.
A memorial service will be held 12 noon, Friday, October 7, 2022 at Open Door Church in Hibbing. Visitation will be from 10:30 am until the beginning of the service at the church. Inurnment will be held at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
