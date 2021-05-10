Randy Allen Helmer, 62, of Chisholm, Minn., passed away April 1, 2021.
Randy was a Veteran, active from Oct. 1979 - March 1984, serving most of his time in Korea. He enjoyed time with his grandchildren and spending time playing poker with his friends, he also enjoyed four wheeling, camping, fishing, and hunting.
He is survived by his children, Eric (Ramona) Helmer, Jessa (Roger) Helmer, and Liam Helmer; grandchildren, Ember, Julius, Daurius, Cayden, and Avrie; siblings, Alvina Dukes, Paula Helmer, Annette (Dan) Hagglund, and Brian (Debbie) Helmer; numerous nieces and nephews.
Randy was preceded in death by his parents, Julius and Marion Helmer.
Randy was Cremated and we will be having a private ceremony at Fort Snelling at a later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.