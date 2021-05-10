Randy Allen Helmer

Randy Allen Helmer, 62, of Chisholm, Minn., passed away April 1, 2021.

Randy was a Veteran, active from Oct. 1979 - March 1984, serving most of his time in Korea. He enjoyed time with his grandchildren and spending time playing poker with his friends, he also enjoyed four wheeling, camping, fishing, and hunting.

He is survived by his children, Eric (Ramona) Helmer, Jessa (Roger) Helmer, and Liam Helmer; grandchildren, Ember, Julius, Daurius, Cayden, and Avrie; siblings, Alvina Dukes, Paula Helmer, Annette (Dan) Hagglund, and Brian (Debbie) Helmer; numerous nieces and nephews.

Randy was preceded in death by his parents, Julius and Marion Helmer.

Randy was Cremated and we will be having a private ceremony at Fort Snelling at a later date.

