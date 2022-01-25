Randall (Randy) Lee Nori

Randall (Randy) Lee Nori passed away at home with his domestic partner of 13 years, Ruth Reding at his side.

Randy was born to Norma (Thompson) Heikkila (Babbitt) and was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Nori (Palo) and his brother, Curtis Nori.

He is survived by his son, Dylan Nori with grandsons Dexter (9), Deklan (8); and his daughter, Alecia Nori; along with many brothers and sisters.

Randy retired from the Minneapolis Park Board as a Heavy Equipment Operator and moved to Webster, Wis. He and his partner then moved to Hoyt Lakes, Minn., to be close to family.

Randy will rest in peace at the Rauha Cemetery. No date set at this time.

