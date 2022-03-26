Ramona Marie Grubich

Mona Grubich, 92, was a long time resident of Buhl, passed away at home surrounded by family on Friday, March 18, 2022.
Born to Raymond and Veronica McCaffrey in Grand Rapids, Minn., on April 27, 1929, and graduated from Hibbing High School class of 1947. She was united in marriage to George Grubich on Aug. 19, 1950, and was introduced to flying and motorcycle riding. Mona enjoyed watching and feeding birds, she was especially fond of hummingbirds and also greatly enjoyed having children around.
Mona is survived by children, Dennis (Gina), Mary Saari (Steve); grandchildren: Kimberlee, Nikolai, Carly and Corilynn Saari (Jason Sulzbach); great-grandchildren, Caidyn Ramona, Laiyla, Madelynn, Declan Sulzbach; and extended family, Emily Madson, Amanda (Jay) Patrow, Jessica (Dan) Ronchtti and children.
She was preceded in death by father, Raymond; mother, Veronica (Frank) Buchar; and husband, George.
Mona loved everyone and once she met you, you became like family.
At her request no funeral will be held, a family graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of cards and flowers a donation to Hospice in her name will be greatly appreciated.
To plant a tree in memory of Ramona Grubich as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
