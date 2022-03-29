Ralph Lindsay, age 90, of Hibbing died Friday, March 25, 2022 at Heritage Manor in Chisholm with his family by his side. He was born Sept. 13, 1931, in Fargo, N.D., to Russell and Belle (Grendahl) Lindsay.

Ralph served in the Army during the Korean War, following his honorable discharge he was joined in marriage to Betty Gilbo on July 23, 1958. Ralph was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing, he enjoyed playing guitar, gardening and restoring Farmall tractors, above all else he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids and great-grandkids.

Ralph is survived by his children: Dan (Billie Jean) Lindsay, Hibbing, Minn., Linda (Randy) Burdick, Hibbing, Minn., Lauri (Dave) Simons, Hibbing, Minn., Diane (Mark) Pierskalla, Willmar, Minn., Debbie (Kevin) Kosel, Hibbing, Minn.; siblings, Marge LaBarge, Hibbing, Minn., Robert (Jean) Lindsay, Glidden, Iowa, Ken (Jean) Lindsay, Wahpeton, S.D., Betty Romano, Texas, Doris Alverson, Wash.; 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and extended relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Belle; wife, Betty; siblings, Dan, LeRoy, Jim, Dale, Louise and Glen.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at church. Interment will be at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing. Ralphs family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Heritage Manor for their kind and compassionate care they provided during Ralphs short stay.

To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.

