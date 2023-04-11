Ralph Joseph 'Ralphie' Argir III

Ralph Joseph ‘Ralphie’ Argir III

It is with a very heavy heart that I announce the passing of my older brother and best friend, Ralph Joseph Argir III, in the early hours of Friday morning, 4/7/2023. His was not an easy life to live, and yet, he lived it with grace, with gratitude, with smiles, and with lots of love for those who crossed his path.

