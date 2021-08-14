Ralph John Aho passed away Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Edgewood Vista in Virginia.

He was born in Hibbing on Feb. 25, 1933, to John and Tini (Johnson) Aho. He was united in marriage to Lorraine Luukkanen on Oct. 31, 1953.

Ralph was an avid fisherman and loved spending time fishing with his wife.

Ralph is survived by his son, Robert (Colleen) Aho; grandchildren: Katie (John) Guertin, and Kari Eckholt; great-grandchildren: Austin, Isabella, Cal, and Aliya; and sisters, Esther Luukkanen and Shirley Lauber.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 19, at the Range Funeral Home in Virginia at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home of Virginia and Hibbing.

