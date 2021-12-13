Ralph Howard Harvey
July 10, 1950 — December 8, 2021
Mass of Christian Burial for Ralph Howard Harvey, 71, of Virginia, will be 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia with Fr. Brandon Moravitz celebrating. Visitation will be one hour prior to Mass at the church. Inurnment will be in the Calvary Cemetery Columbarium at a later date. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.
Ralph died Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
He was born on July 10, 1950 to Ralph and Janet (Hopkins) Harvey in Virginia. Ralph grew up and attended Virginia High School, graduating from the Class of 1968. He furthered his education at UMD where he majored in criminology, graduating cum laude in 1972. Ralph married his high school sweetheart, Sue Edholm on July 1, 1972. The couple made their home in Virginia. Following college, Ralph went to work for Harvey Construction and later for Mining Services and most recently MNEX/Dyno Nobel until he retired in 2019.
Ralph enjoyed curling, duck hunting in Canada, spending time at the hunting shack with family and friends and making trips to the North Shore and Florida with Sue. Above all, Ralph enjoyed showing his love for his family and friends through his passion for cooking. He was especially known for making his spaghetti sauce and caramel apples, and a pocketful of Dum Dum suckers for the kids. His greatest pleasure and top priority in life was his family. Ralph was so proud of his kids and grandchildren and loved them all whole heartedly. He was always their biggest fan in all they did and was there for whatever they needed. Many treasured memories of “Bumpa” were made at the cabin on Sand Lake. His family is proud of his celebrating twenty-seven years of sobriety.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years: Sue; four children: Alyson (Chris) Bialke of Britt, Kimberly (Brody) Koebensky of Fayal Township, Tyler (Lisa) Harvey of Mt. Iron, and Brittany (Travis) Hedley of Hermantown; Grandchildren: Caleb, Logan, Peyton, Colton, Ella and Arie Bialke, Charlie Belt and Keegan Koebensky, Graeme and Rees Harvey; Kolby, Kendall, and Kamden Hedley; two siblings: Judy (Richard) Pearson of Cook and Keith (Laurie) Harvey of Virginia; two sisters-in-law: Phyllis Harvey of Britt and Sandy Harvey of Onalaska, WI; sisters-in law: Renee (Cal) Cossalter of Eveleth and Renelle (Carl) Baranzelli of Virginia; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers: Scott and George; and mother-in-law: Constance Edholm.
Arrangements are by the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
