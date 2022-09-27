Ralph F. Christopherson Jr., age 82, lifelong resident of Virginia and Lake Vermilion, died Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Edgewood Vista Memory Care in Virginia.
He was born Jan. 16, 1940, in Virginia the son of Ralph Sr. and Bernice (Tilman) Christopherson. He was a graduate of Roosevelt High School in Virginia. He served in the Army National Guard. Ralph was united in marriage to Sally Rankila on Dec. 22, 1962, in Virginia.
Ralph was an entrepreneur – starting a couple of small businesses. He retired in 2002 as a truck driver for Malton Electric. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tower, and a retired member of the Greenwood Twp. VFD. Ralph was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, snowmobiling, and more.
Ralph is survived by his children, Amy Christopherson of Anoka, Minn., and Chad Christopherson of Maple Grove, Minn.; sister: Mary Christopherson-Juve (Pete) of Yuma, Ariz.; brother: John Christopherson (Virgie) of Oconomowoc, Wis.; brother-in-law: Gary Rankila of Minneapolis, Minn.; sister-in-law: Karen Christopherson of Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.; grandchildren: Nicholas Christopherson, Jack Vlasaty, and Cassidy Christopherson; one niece; several nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sally in 2021; and brother, Daniel Christopherson.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tower, Minn. The Rev. Liz Cheney will officiate. Memorials are preferred to Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Family services are provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Virginia. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
