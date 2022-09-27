Ralph F. Christopherson Jr.

Ralph F. Christopherson Jr., age 82, lifelong resident of Virginia and Lake Vermilion, died Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Edgewood Vista Memory Care in Virginia.

He was born Jan. 16, 1940, in Virginia the son of Ralph Sr. and Bernice (Tilman) Christopherson. He was a graduate of Roosevelt High School in Virginia. He served in the Army National Guard. Ralph was united in marriage to Sally Rankila on Dec. 22, 1962, in Virginia.

