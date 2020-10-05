Ralph A. Lassi, 85, of Lakeland, Fla., died on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, from complications from cancer treatment.
He was born on July 5, 1935, in Ely, Minn., to Toimi (Doc) Lassi and Mary (Gorshe) Lassi. He graduated from Ely Memorial High School in 1953, and two years later from the Ely Junior College where he earned the Associate Degree in Business Administration.
He worked at an early age at many jobs during summers and after school. During his teen years he was a fishing guide at Borderline Lodge on Pipestone Bay on Basswood Lake. This was the beginning of a lifelong love and communion with the lake, which he visited as often as he could with family and friends during the next 50 plus years. He also guided canoe parties in the BWCA and Canadian Quetico Park for the Border Lakes Canoe Outfitters located in Winton, Minn.
On Sept. 1, 1956, he married Joni Jamnick. He was employed by the Reserve Mining Co. in Babbitt and Silver Bay, Minn., as a laborer and eventually served in several clerical jobs. He and his wife published a free newspaper in Babbitt for several years. After eight years at Reserve Mining, Ralph was employed by the Babbitt School District as business manager. After six years, he moved to Hoyt Lakes, Minn., where he was employed in the same capacity for the next 23 years. He retired in 1993 and moved to Lakeland, Fla., to spend time with his son and his family.
He loved his family dearly, and the outdoors and camping, and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also enjoyed music, reading, golfing and travel.
Ralph is survived by his four children: Simone Lassi, Lori (Tim) Rathje, both of Mill Valley, Calif., Greg (Lisa) Lassi of Lakeland, Fla., and Mary Jo (Mike) Elliott of Bloomington, Minn.; a sister, Kathleen Eaton of Sequim, Wash.; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his younger brother, Ray Lassi of Mounds View, Minn., in 2014.
To honor Ralph’s request, he will be remembered in a private family gathering in Ely, Minn., a town that always held a special place in his heart.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
