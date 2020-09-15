Rainer Mikael Makirinne, 95, of Mt. Iron, passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.
Rainer was born Jan. 31, 1925, in Sysma, Finland, the son of Naimi (Hasala) and Johannes Makirinne. He was raised and went to school in Sysma. He was a Finnish war veteran serving from 1943 to 1945. In 1949, he immigrated to the United States. Rainer married Kirsti Sivula of Helsinki, Finland in 1954. They settled in Virginia where they raised their family and moved to Mt. Iron in 1984, living in one of the five houses he built in his spare time. He worked for the city of Virginia as a boiler operator and also worked for DM&IR as a locomotive engineer, retiring in 1989.
The family wishes to thank St. Mary's Hospice-East Range Team for their exceptional services provided over the last three months of Rainer's life.
Rainer is survived by his children, Irene (Larry) Salo of Virginia, Marianne (Gary) Setala of Andover and John of Duluth; grandchildren, Tiina Salo, Michael Salo, Ashley Setala and Timothy Setala.
Rainer was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Kirsti; and brother, Mauri.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, Sept. 19, at 11 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in Virginia. Pastor Jeffrey Jones will officiate.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.