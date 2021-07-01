Rachel C. Stenstrom, 64, longtime resident of Hibbing, died Sunday June 27, 2021, at her Side Lake cabin.
She was born Sept. 28, 1956, in Lewiston, Mont., the daughter of Jimmy and Lucille (Pollard) Nelson. She was a graduate of Bagley High School, and went on to receive her Bachelor’s degree in Recreational Therapy from Gustavus Adolphus College. Rachel was united in marriage to Scott Stenstrom on Aug. 29, 1981, in Bagley, Minn.
Rachel worked as a homemaker and also as a recreational therapist for Fairview in the Twin-Cities. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and spending time at the cabin. She was quite a talker, with the gift of gab. By the end of your conversation with her, she would know your life story.
Rachel is survived by her husband, Dr. Scott Stenstrom; sons, Matthew Stenstrom of Hibbing, and Blake (Jess) Stenstrom of Vero Beach, Fla.; granddaughter, Daisy Stenstrom; parents, Jimmy (Lucille) Nelson of Bagley, Minn.; siblings: Sandy (Kris) Nelson of Detroit Lakes, Minn., Jenny (Steve) Svendsen of Gonvick, Minn., Chris (Renee) Nelson of Duluth, Minn., and Mitchell Nelson of Bagley, Minn.; and numerous extended family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Laurie Nelson.
A private service will be held in the Anderson-Daniels Funeral Home Chapel.
Inurnment will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to the Angel Fund P.O. Box 114 Hibbing, Minn. 55746.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
