R. Owen Coe M.D.

Robert Owen Coe, M.D., of Virginia, Minn., died on Monday, April 26, 2021, at the age of 86, with his children at his bedside. While returning after a winter in Arizona, he was admitted to University of New Mexico Hospital, whose caring staff did so much for him and his family in his final days.
Owen was a lifelong learner and outdoors enthusiast; always seeking out new information, experiences and adventures. Like many his age, he started camping, fishing and hunting in his childhood, later adding canoeing, field training his Labrador retrievers, working on his cabin and later his tree farm. Owen graduated from Williams College, Mass., (chemistry) and the University of Michigan Ann Arbor (M.D., Internal Medicine). Owen met his wife Shirley while a med student. They were married on Sept. 26, 1960, and treasured the lifelong friendships they made during these years. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1962 and proudly and happily served two hardship tours in Alaska before returning to civilian life to complete his medical residency in Ann Arbor. Captain Coe was honorably discharged on May 15, 1969. He moved to Virginia, Minn., in 1969, where he enjoyed practicing medicine at the East Range Clinic. He often said that he learned and saw more than he would have if he’d worked in a larger medical system. He eventually served as the President of the East Range Clinic and in 1979 he was elected chief of staff of Virginia Municipal Hospital. In Virginia, Shirley introduced him to the sport of curling, which they both enjoyed for many years. Owen was an active member of the B.P.O.E. (Elks), and the American Legion. After retirement, Owen and Shirley explored North America by trailer - visiting old friends and enjoying each other’s company. After 51 years of marriage, Owen was at Shirley’s side in their home when she passed in 2012. He then spent the winters in Arizona, riding his 4-wheeler on the desert trails, exploring old mineral mines, collecting rocks and making new friends.
To celebrate the life of Robert Owen Coe, MD, his children suggest sending memorial donations to the University of New Mexico’s Comprehensive Cancer Center’s General Support Fund. Gifts can be made online — noting in memory of Robert Owen Coe — at
https://www.unmfund.org/fund/unmcc-general-support-fund/ or by check payable to UNM Foundation and sent to UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center, Development Office, MSC07 4025, 1201 Camino de Salud NE, Albuquerque, NM 87131-0001. You can also honor his memory by taking the free, online Declaration of Independence or U.S. Constitution course through Hillsdale College.
