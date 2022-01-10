Quentin L. Bloomquist died on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Eveleth, Minn.
He was born on Aug. 27, 1926, in Virginia, Minn., and was a member of Gethsemane Lutheran Church.
He attended Virginia High School, Virginia Junior College, Duluth Business University, and the International Accounting School. He was employed in the accounting sector of Western Electric Company for one-and-a-half years and U.S. Steel Corp. for 35 years.
Quentin was a proud past member of the Virginia Public Safety Commission, the Virginia Public Utilities Commission, the Virginia Hospital Commission, and many other commissions and boards through his long life.
Quentin enjoyed visiting City Hall for coffee ‘an and reading history books. He was a staunch Republican, and was friends with people on both sides of the aisle, in politics and at church. He had an abundance of one-liners that many in town got to know and could recite! He went to church every Sunday and loved going to Village Inn afterwards to socialize.
Quentin is survived by sons, Lee (Kathy) Bloomquist, Bennet (Joyce) Bloomquist, Paul (Roberta) Bloomquist; grandchildren: Jaimie (Paul) Niska, Bethany (Colin) Gillis, Anders (Lauren Nielsen) Bloomquist, Britta (Eric Willms) Bloomquist, Thomas Bloomquist, Phillip Bloomquist; four great-grandchildren; step-children: Steve (Leslee) Maki, Susan (Tom) Phelps, Kathy (Mark) Weber, Michael (Lynn) Maki, Linda (Brian) Olson; 11 step-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Edith A. Bloomquist in 2011; his parents, and siblings.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Waterview Woods and Essentia Hospice for their kindness and their care.
The family requests, instead of flowers, memorials be given to Gethsemane Lutheran Church.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, services will be held at a later date when it is safer to gather.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
To plant a tree in memory of Quentin Bloomquist as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.