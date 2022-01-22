“Love as powerful as your mother’s for you leaves its own mark. To have been loved so deeply, even though the person who loved us is gone, will give us some protection forever.” — J. K. Rowling
Priscilla Jane Nunn, 75, passed away on the Twelfth Night of Christmas, January 5, 2022, in Hibbing, Minn., after a courageous battle with cancer.
Priscilla was born on March 23, 1946, in Minneapolis, Minn., to Vera Johanna Johnson and Albert Townsend. Priscilla graduated from North Minneapolis High School and worked for Northwest Bell for a number of years in Minneapolis. She married Robert Leroy Nunn in 1965 with whom she had a son, Bobby, and daughter, Jessie, who she raised in north and southeast Minneapolis.
Through her, we know what resilience and perseverance truly look like as she struggled and overcame many difficulties in her life including a difficult first marriage, battling addiction, anxiety and depression, and 3 forms of cancer. She is greatly appreciative of the love and support that her sister, mother, and brothers provided in helping her get through some difficult times earlier in her life.
Priscilla impacted many lives with her humor, kindness, and amazing zest for life. She always enjoyed a good game of “Hearts” with her mother, brothers, and sister. The banter and jokes would fly back and forth as everyone tried to figure out who had the “Queen” and Robert was “Shooting the Moon.” She always had a love for animals and almost always had a dog or a cat. Some of her favorites were her first dog, Rascal, and especially her cat, Piper, who was always at her side up until her final days.
Despite being poor, she was selfless and rich in generosity. She never missed and always found a way to give her grandchildren some cash money on their birthdays. Somehow, she’d even come-up with fifty-bucks to put in her elder brother, Dick’s, birthday card. Finding the love of her life in Chuck Adams, by whom she was preceded in death, she was able to overcome and survive many of the demons that she struggled with. They spent the latter half of their lives living in Keewatin and Hibbing in northern Minnesota. She loved fishing, camping, watching the Viking’s and Badger’s football games, playing cards, knitting, having the grand kids stay overnight at her house, Harry Potter, cooking a good holiday meal, playing bingo, going to the casino, and having a good cup of coffee.
Priscilla was a sister, friend, aunt, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Family was at Priscilla’s center core and she was very proud of her children and grandchildren.
A warrior throughout life, she is survived by many loving individuals. Priscilla’s children include her son, Bobby (Kaoru) Nunn of Minneapolis, Minn.; and daughter, Jessica Nunn- Perkins (Kerry Willard) of Hibbing; and stepdaughter, Mandy (Amanda) Benedict of Superior, Wis.. Priscilla’s grandchildren include, Lenny and Sacha Nunn of Minneapolis, Minn., Niko (Katie and children Oliva and Braden Kassler) Nunn of Grand Rapids, Minn., CJ Wyatt of Arlington, Texas, and Lucas Craven of Superior, Wis. Her great grandchild is Monroe Nunn Fears-Greenwood. Priscilla’s siblings include her sister, Sharon (Jack) Olson, and brothers: Richard (Sharon) Townsend, and Russell Townsend. She will forever be in their hearts and missed very much.
Priscilla was preceded in death by her parents; Vera Johanna Johnson and Albert Townsend (partner); Chuck (Robert) Adams (partner), and Robert Townsend (brother).
Priscilla will be cremated through Range Funeral home in Virginia, Minnesota. A special memorial service will be held at a later date.
“Unable are the loved to die, for love is immortality.” — Emily Dickinson
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Hibbing. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit rangefuneralhomes.com.
