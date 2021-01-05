Priscilla J. Mickle

Priscilla J. Mickle, 81, of Soudan, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Edgewood Vista Memory Care in Virginia.

She will be sadly missed by her husband, Mike Mickle; her children; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sister; brothers; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.

