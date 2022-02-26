Phyllis Olson, 77, of Ely, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Carefree Assisted Living in Ely.
Phyllis was born in Winton on Dec. 18, 1944, to Joseph and Mildred Koschak. Phyllis graduated from Ely Memorial High School. In 1967 she married Richard Olson and together they raised a son, Brad, and a daughter, Sarah.
Phyllis worked at the school for 37 years teaching special education. She was a lifetime member of the American Association of University Women where she served on the state board. She served as the State Bylaws Chair for three terms and was also the State Nominating Committee Chair for one term and the State Vice President of Educational Funds for two terms.
She enjoyed socializing with her friends at bunco, coffee time and bible study. She also enjoyed traveling to many places across the world with family and friends with her favorite trip being to Egypt.
She is survived by her son, Brad (Wendy) of Alexandria; daughter, Sarah (Joe) Mattson of Britt; Grandchildren: Megan, Nick (Lucy), and Tony Olson, Annikka, Maija, and Wyatt Mattson; sister, Betty; and furry friend, Duke. She is also survived by two AFS daughters, Beatrice Schaer of Switzerland and Monika Vachlavova of Slovakia.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dick; her parents; and her brother, Patrick.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 1 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Ely with visitation one hour prior.
Family arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.
