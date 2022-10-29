Phyllis M. Boudreau (Niemi)
Nanette Boudreau

Phyllis (Niemi) Boudreau, age 91, passed away peacefully on Oct. 22, 2022, at Cherrywood Advanced Living Facility, Big Lake, Minn.

Born Nov. 5, 1930, in Kinney, Minn., to Lillian Brosi Niemi and Raymond E. Niemi. She married Francis (Bud) Boudreau, Aug. 28, 1948, together they had 6 children, and resided in Hibbing, Chisholm and Cherry.

To plant a tree in memory of Phyllis Boudreau as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries