Phyllis M. Boudreau (Niemi)

Phyllis (Niemi) Boudreau, age 91, passed away peacefully on Oct. 22, 2022, at Cherrywood Advanced Living Facility, Big Lake, Minn.
Born Nov. 5, 1930, in Kinney, Minn., to Lillian Brosi Niemi and Raymond E. Niemi. She married Francis (Bud) Boudreau, Aug. 28, 1948, together they had 6 children, and resided in Hibbing, Chisholm and Cherry.
Through the years Phyllis worked as a telephone operator in Duluth, waitress and bartender in Hibbing and Chisholm, and as an Advocate for Range Women’s Advocates. She volunteered for the Hibbing Hospital, PTA, Crisis Hotline, Reading Reform Foundation and several churches teaching Sunday school and release time classes. She was also a leader for Cub Scouts and 4-H, and enjoyed gardening and swimming. Phyllis worked hard to provide and care for her family, she was an indomitable spirit, filled with Finnish Sisu, compassion and imagination.
She is survived by sons: David (Sharon), Brooklyn Park, Minn.; Richard (Phyllis), Marshfield, Wis.; daughters: Nanette (John Winston) Boudreau, St. Paul, Minn.; Rochelle (Ron) Kasper, Big Lake, Minn.; Denise (Scott Anderson) Boudreau, Sartell, Minn. 17 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Francis; daughter, Renee; grandson, Aaron.
A private graveside service is planned with interment at Park Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing, next to her husband. Cards to the family may be sent to 17122 172nd Ave SE Big Lake, MN 55309
To plant a tree in memory of Phyllis Boudreau as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.