Phyllis Jeane Erickson Southgate passed away on July 29, 2020, at Hillcrest Suites.
Phyllis was born on her grandparent’s farm near Hewitt, Minn., on June 13, 1932. Her parents were Agnes Wait and Orville Smith. She attended elementary school in a one room country school near Henning, Minn. Junior High was at Verndale, Minn., living with her mother and siblings while her stepfather, Dad Pilgrim, served in the US Navy at Bremerton, Wash., during WWII. She graduated with the class of 1949 from Greenway High School in Coleraine, Minn. On her birthday in 1959, she married her best friend, Franny Southgate, and added his son, Rick, to the family that already included son, Gary and daughter, Gina. Soon, they were blessed with two more sons, Randy and Paige.
Phyllis was an active member of the Our Savior’s Lutheran Church for many years and was a hard working volunteer for numerous organizations including The Lion’s Club, National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees and Love Circle at her church. She was a passionate and exceptionally talented seamstress, sewing and creating many different items.
She is survived by her children, Rick Southgate of Hibbing, Gary (Jan) Southgate of Hibbing, Gina (Michael) Southgate-Murray of Thousand Oaks, Calif., Randy (Lori) Southgate of Rosemount, Minn., and Paige Southgate of Hibbing; brother, Terry (Celeste) Pilgrim of Longview, Wash.; sisters, Gayle (Dan) Sams of Rosemount, Carol Thurston of Perham, Minn., Jean Pilgrim of Mayer, Ariz., and Vicki Pilgrim of Apple Valley, Minn.; five grandchildren; five great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Franny; brother, Larry Pilgrim; and granddaughter, Debbie Gams.
The family would like to recognize the staff at Hillcrest Suites for their care and love towards Phyllis.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, at the Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at 10 a.m. Pastor Kevin Olson with Our Savior’s Lutheran Church will officiate.
Interment will follow the memorial service at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing. Due to COVID, there will be no luncheon held afterwards.
