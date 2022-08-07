Phyllis Cresten Nevala, age 84, died peacefully on Aug. 2, 2022, at Essentia Health St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
She was born in Burns, Ore., on March 24, 1938, to John and Inez (Dahl) Tregear.
Phyllis was an avid reader. She enjoyed watching sports on television and she loved Jeopardy. She was very active in community events, both in Embarrass, Minn., and at the Alice Nettle Towers in Virginia, Minn., where she had resided for the past 16 years.
She is survived by daughters: Dawn Allen, Gwen (John) Kuznak, Jill (Curt) Waisanen and Beth Rolfson; and son, Kenneth (LeeAnne) Erickson; sister, Janice (Joseph) Mesojedec; 11 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, John and Inez Tregear; husband, William Clifford Nevala; son, Mitchell Erickson; and granddaughter, Meaghan Allen.
Thank yous go out to Essentia Hospital in Virginia, Vermillion Senior Living in Tower, MN and St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth; and the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
The family wishes to honor Phyllis’s request that there be no formal funeral service.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
