Phyllis Arlene (Carlson) Werdier

Phyllis Arlene (Carlson) Werdier, 95 years of age, passed away on July 21, 2022, at Cook County North Shore Hospital in Grand Marais, Minn.

Phyllis was born on July 4, 1927, in Frederic, Wis., to the late Paul William Carlson and Rosalia Eleanor Dake. She married Edwin Werdier on Dec.23, 1946, and they made a home together in Webster, Wis., eventually relocating to Aurora, Minn., in the 1950s. Ed and Phyllis welcomed five children together.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries