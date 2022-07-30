Phyllis Arlene (Carlson) Werdier, 95 years of age, passed away on July 21, 2022, at Cook County North Shore Hospital in Grand Marais, Minn.
Phyllis was born on July 4, 1927, in Frederic, Wis., to the late Paul William Carlson and Rosalia Eleanor Dake. She married Edwin Werdier on Dec.23, 1946, and they made a home together in Webster, Wis., eventually relocating to Aurora, Minn., in the 1950s. Ed and Phyllis welcomed five children together.
Phyllis loved nature and the outdoors, and was happiest working in her yard with her fruit trees, flowers, and vegetable garden. She also could never resist a good berry patch. She loved canning and preserving and was a master pie maker. She and her husband, Ed, were known for their grace on the dance floor. She loved card games and cribbage, country and polka music, and her family most of all.
She grew up in a farming family who were early Swedish settlers of Webster, Wisconsin. She learned a strong work ethic that she carried through her years and was never afraid of hard work. As a motor route carrier, she took pride in delivering the local newspaper to the residents of Aurora-Hoyt Lakes, never missing a day in thirty years, no matter the weather.
During her years as a resident of Aurora she enjoyed social affiliations with the Women of the Moose and the Aurora Senior Center.
Her family will remember Phyllis for her strength, determination, independence, and her kind and sensitive spirit.
She is survived by her children: Paul (Billie) Werdier of Ray, Rosalia (Leroy) Halberg of Grand Marais, David (Diane) Werdier of Hibbing, Wendy Belka of Aurora, and Bonnie (Russell) Siltman of Aurora. She also leaves behind 19 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents (Paul and Rosalia); two brothers (Paul and John); and Edwin Werdier.
A memorial and celebration of life will be held for her family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the Celebrate Aurora committee for the annual fireworks display, a hometown tradition she enjoyed with her family and friends.
